Recent Match Report – New Zealand vs Netherlands 3rd ODI 2021/22

New Zealand gave a perfect farewell to the late Ross Taylor after sweeping the Netherlands to a 3-0 sweep of the ODI series. Well, it was he who took the winning catch as hundreds of Will Young, who improved his career-best tally to 120, and Martin Guptill, who scored an ODI century three years later, took his total to 333. The pair added 203. The lower order carried him further before the death-over for the second wicket.