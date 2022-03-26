Recent Match Report – New Zealand vs Netherlands Only T20I 2021/22

Bad weather didn’t even allow a toss to be held at McLean Park

New Zealand Vs Netherlands Match canceled without toss

Intermittent rain forced the only T20I between New Zealand and Netherlands at Napier’s McLean Park to be abandoned. It was raining about an hour and a half before the start of the game at 7.10 pm, which stopped briefly after 30 minutes.

That was when an inspection was scheduled for 6.30 pm, but after the umpires were dissatisfied with the outfield conditions, another inspection was planned for 7 pm. However, a drizzle delayed the proceedings…