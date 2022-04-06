Recent Match Report – Pakistan vs Australia Only T20I 2021/22

Australia began the tour winning Pakistani hearts, and ended it winning two of the three trophies on offer. In an entertaining contest to end a historic tour, the visitors picked up a three-wicket, final-over victory in the only T20I, thanks to an impressive performance from a budding bowling attack. Aaron Finch eased the mounting pressure on him with the bat, his 45-ball 55 providing the backbone to an innings that itself was in danger of collapsing due to Pakistan’s insistence on death.