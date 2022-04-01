Recent Match Report – South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2021/22

Bangladesh were reduced to 98 for 4 in reply to South Africa’s 367 on the second day.

Bangladesh 98 for 4 (Joy 44*, Shanto 38, Harmer 4-42) Trail South Africa 367 (Bavuma 93, Elgar 67, Khalid 4-92, Mehdi 3-94) by 269 runs

Simon Harmer returned to Test cricket the second afternoon in Durban, taking Bangladesh’s first four wickets. The offspinner stunned the visitors, taking 491 wickets between this Test and his last in 2015. Earlier in the day, his doge of 38 off 73 balls helped South Africa to 367 runs at one point after posting 298 for 8. In reply, Bangladesh ended the day at 98 for four.

Poor light during the afternoon meant that South Africa used their fast bowlers Duane Olivier and Lijad Williams for just nine overs. Harmer and Maharaj got out for 20 overs…