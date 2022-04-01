Recent Match Report – South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2021/22

South Africa go for 8 for lunch at 314 and start the day at 233 for 4. does

Bangladesh got the upper hand with four wickets on the second morning of the Durban Test against South Africa as the scoreboard posted 233 for 4 after the day began, leaving them 314 for 8.

Bangladesh bowlers consistently hit good lengths and tight lines, with Khalid Ahmed playing only his fourth Test to lead the pack. Khalid lbw Kyle Verne in the seventh over of the morning, leaving the ball long back from good length. Replays backed the umpire’s decision when Wren asked for a review. Next ball Wian Mulder…