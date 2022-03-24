LATEST

Recent Match Report – South Africa Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, 23rd Match

Posted on
Recent Match Report - South Africa Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, 23rd Match

no result south africa woman 61 for 4 (du Preez 38, Henry 3-19) vs. West Indies Women

South Africa have qualified for the World Cup semi-finals after the match against West Indies was washed out due to rain in Wellington. Only 10.5 overs were possible after a delay of more than four hours, with play going on after 3 pm local time and South Africa were in trouble at 61 for 4. But incessant rain meant that no further play was possible.

West Indies’ hope of going ahead hangs by a thread after three losses, three wins and one no-result. Even if India or England loses one match, still West Indies…

