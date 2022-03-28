Recent Skid Doesn’t Impact Title Contending Ability

There’s no running around it, as the Miami Heat have walked through an alley of trouble after suffering four straight losses to Philadelphia, Golden State, New York, and Brooklyn Saturday night.

To make matters worse, they are now number two in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics by way of tiebreakers—who they are set to face on this Wednesday in Boston.

A combined 33 total All-Star appearances were absent during the Heat’s last four losses, as that list included Joel EmbiidJames Harden, Stephen CurryKlay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Julius Randle.

Despite holding the advantage on paperMiami continued to be outperformed and even…