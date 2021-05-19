ENTERTAINMENT

Recipe: How to make nutritious burgers and sandwiches for children

Delicious-nutritious breakfast for children in summer

Recipe: 1

Burger Ingredients:

४ bun burger
butter
2 cauliflower leaves
Cucumber and onion pieces
4 boiled potatoes
1 bowl boiled green peas
1 tablespoon boiled fennel
1 tablespoon boiled carrots
salt to taste
1 tbsp red chilli powder
1 teaspoon garam masala
2 pieces of bread
oil

How to Make Burgers:


Mash the boiled potatoes. Soak other boiled vegetables, salt, red chillies, hot spices and a piece of bread in water and grind it. Mix them all well and shape it like a pendulum.

Add oil to the pan and fry till it becomes golden. Cut both burgers in half. Add butter to it. Place a salad pan on one side and roast potato cutlets on top. Then put cucumber and onion pieces on it and cover the other part of the bun. Apply a toothpick, heat on low heat and serve with tomato sauce.

Recipe: 2


Ingredients for making Russian sandwiches:

4 slices of bread
1 tablespoon finely chopped cauliflower
1 tablespoon grated carrot
1 tablespoon boiled green peas
1 mashed potato
४ tablespoon fresh cream
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon Pistachio Rye
salt to taste
1 pinch black pepper powder
1 teaspoon ground sugar


Sandwich: Add a few drops of water to the mustard and soak it for five minutes. Add mustard, ground sugar and black pepper to the butter and whisk well so that the mixture becomes smooth. Apply this mixture on all bread slices. Add carrots, cabbage, peas, potatoes and salt to the cream and mix well. Apply this mixture on three bread slices. Cover the remaining three slices of bread on top and cut the sandwich diagonally into pieces. Prepare delicious – nutritious sandwiches.

