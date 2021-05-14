ENTERTAINMENT

Recipe: Make this Gujarati vegetable at home will be delicious as well as fun.

You get bored of eating one thing every day, right? So put some different flavors in your kitchen.

If there is no vegetable in the house, then you can make this vegetable a vegetable of your choice. Everyone in your home will like the Save Tomato vegetable whether it is small or big.
If you also have problems at home many times, which vegetable you can make and if you do not have any vegetable in the fridge, then you can also make a special vegetable of tomato saved at your home.


material

– save a cup
-Three medium sized tomatoes
-A finely chopped onion
– Make a spoon ginger paste
-A green chili
Half spoon turmeric powder
Half spoon cumin powder
– One teaspoon Garam Masala
-Halfi with a spoon of mustard
Half spoon cumin seeds
-A teaspoon asafoetida
-Two spoon oil
Salt as per taste

Manner

First heat the oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, asafoetida and green chillies. Add chopped onion and ginger paste and mix well. When the onion turns light brown and oil starts coming out, add chopped tomatoes. Add garam masala, cumin powder, turmeric and salt. Add a cup of water and let it rise for ten minutes. When gravy is ready, pour it and serve hot.

