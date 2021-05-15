ENTERTAINMENT

Recipe: Moong dal pakoras enhance your evening tea, you get great taste

Pakodis are made in many ways like potato onions but today we are telling you the recipe of dal pakodi. It is very easy to make and is also very tasty in food.

material

Moong Dal – 500 grams
Garlic-Ginger Paste – 1 Tbsp
Finely chopped green chilies – 2 to 3
Finely chopped coriander – half cup
Chaat Masala – 1/2 tsp
Garam masala powder – 1 tsp
Asafoetida – a pinch
Salt – as per taste.
Oil – as required


recipe

Soak moong dal in water overnight.
Remove water in the morning and grind coarsely in the mixer.
After this, add asafoetida, garam masala powder, chaat masala, ginger-garlic paste, green chilli, green coriander and salt to this paste and mix well while stirring with a spoon.
Now heat oil in a pan and take a mixture of lentils in hand and make pakoras and put them in the oil.
Flip the pakoras with a large spoon and fry them till they turn light brown from all sides.
Similarly, make hot moong dal dumplings from the entire mixture and serve it with green chutney and sauce.

