Recipes: Enjoy breakfast with these special pakoras and a cup of tea at home during the rainy season

At present, due to the storm, the rainy season is going on in the state. So you can make onion pakoras right from home. The best breakfast can be had and you can enjoy tea with it.


Enjoy hot snacks during the rainy season
Onion fritters are the best option
Have fun with dumplings
Onion fritters

material

-Five Nang Onion
-Three Nang Green Chilli
Half spoon ginger paste
-Two spoon lemon juice
– Four tablespoons chopped coriander
-A chopped neem branch
– two teaspoon red chilli powder
– half teaspoon coriander powder
Half spoon turmeric
-A teaspoon cumin powder
-1 ઢ 2 cups gram flour
Three teaspoon rice flour
-Pa spoon baking soda
Salt as per taste
-Water as per required
-Tirupati to fry Singtel

First peel the onion and cut it into long thin slices. Similarly, finely chop the green chillies. Now in a large bowl, mix chopped onion, green chillies, coriander, sweet neem, ginger paste, red chilli powder, turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder and salt again and again. Add all the spices to the onion and mix until thickened. Then add gram flour and rice flour and mix it well.

Again mix both the flour well until the onions thicken. Now add the required amount of water and prepare the pudding for the pakoras. Adding salt to the onion will also drain the water. Keep the kheer very thick.


Finally add lemon juice and mix well. Meanwhile, keep Tirupati Singtel warm. When the Tirupati Singtel is hot, take out the hot pakoras from the prepared cucumbers. Fry the fritters till they turn light brown on both sides. Place on a paper napkin for a while and serve with hot pakoras sauce. You can also make hot tea from it.

