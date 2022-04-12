Record Attendance for Made in Asia Festival in Brussels: “Fans Loved It” (Photo + Video)

73,624! This is the number of visitors to this weekend’s Made in Asia festival, which was held at the Brussels Expo from April 8 to 10. A record number for this event since its creation.

The festival is popular with all fans of Japanese animation and manga, YouTube stars, K-pop, video games and other phenomena of Asian pop culture.

“It’s amazing to see the number of fans coming to the festival to take part in our many activities”responded to Anthony Audenard, director of the Made in Asia program, in a press release. “With French-speaking dubbing actors, the famous YouTube stars and cosplay experts who made our guest list, there are many activities and games, the huge geek market and the huge 270-square-metre inflatable course, as well as shows inspired by Asia, cultural traditions and We had the ideal combination for gastronomic specialties, entertainment …