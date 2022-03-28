Record-low unemployed to boost decade-high wage growth

It is understood that wages will be projected to increase in real terms from 2022-3.

The rate of 3.75 per cent, which would be the lowest since 1974, was a full 3 percentage points lower than predicted in the first pandemic budget released in 2020-21.

This translates to 13.4 million people in work and an additional 611,000 employed when the pandemic took hold.

Mr Frydenberg used the approach to urge voters to stick with the government when it goes to the polls in May.

“It hasn’t been luck,” he said. “This has been the result of a clear financial strategy to save jobs and drive the unemployment rate to a historically low level. Today it is at its lowest level in 48 years with 4 per cent.

“With more people at work and fewer people on welfare, the budget is the bottom line…