Record-setting class of 2021 graduates from Salina Tech – Salina Journal

Families and friends gathered at Tony’s Pizza Events Center Saturday afternoon to watch the second graduation inside the building that day, celebrating the Salina Area Technical College’s graduating class of 2021.

Salina Tech leaders and faculty celebrated 137 students that ranged in age from 17 to 51 and came from all over Kansas and beyond.

President Greg Nichols said they were unsure for a time whether the event would happen in person, and thanked all staff and students for enduring the past year before introducing the commencement speaker, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Brent Campbell, a senior ordnance officer with the 235th Regiment of the Kansas Army National Guard.

Nichols credited Campbell for his role in the formation of the synchronized training and credit program. The STAC program allows soldiers attending at the nearby regional training site on a full-time or part-time basis to enroll in courses at Salina Tech and earn credits for an associate degree.

Throughout his speech, Campbell touched on the importance of networking and maintaining professional relationships, showing up every day, and communicating.

“Regardless of where you’re from, your skill, your trade, or even your education level, the first step is to show up,” he said. “Sure, it may sound easy, but oftentimes, this can be one of the most challenging parts of your day.”

He ended by congratulating each student and thanking the Salina Tech staff and faculty for their continuous work.

Garrett Kearn of Lindsborg earned a technical certificate in welding technology, and described his experience as fun and filled with activity while paying homage to his favorite teacher.

“It feels good (to graduate),” he added, as he looks to jump directly into the welding field.

Christina Anschutz came from Savannah, Georgia, to earn her certification in practical nursing and follow in the footsteps of her grandmother, who also was a nurse.

She said her time at Salina Tech was “wonderful” and that she got to learn more than she first thought, putting her training to use by interacting with patients and performing real-time exercises such as blood work.

“When you’re able to actually help them do that, it makes it all worth it,” Anschutz said. “It brings all the dots together.”

The vice president of student services, Jennifer Callis, highlighted the class of 2021’s achievements, which included a record number of 60 students that earned an associate of applied science degree.

After 30 minutes of speeches, the moment of truth finally came as the graduates walked across the stage one by one, received their diplomas, and celebrated their special achievements with their loved ones.