“Red Bull is the first challenge” – Sebastian Vettel on Aston Martin’s 2021 aspirations | sport

“Red Bull is the first challenge” – Sebastian Vettel shares Aston Martins’ aspirations for 2021, the toughest place this year.

Mercedes and Red Bull are in a league of their own, and at the end of C3 the team in P3 will be content with their achievement. Last season, it was a three-way competition between McLaren, Racing Point and Renault.

And the Woking-based team succeeded in getting it in the latter part of the season. Snubbing racing point for chance by slight margin. Under the new name – Aston Martin, under the charge of Sebastian Vettel, is eyeing for the same Contestant 3rd spot.

During the presentation of AMR21, Vettel revealed Aston Martin’s aspirations, where he revealed that they would be aiming to challenge Red Bull and be satisfied on the spot behind him.

“There are things I need to learn. On the other hand, I am well aware of the way I work and my methodology and can bring a lot to the team, ” Auto motor and sport.

“Mercedes has been assigned the role of a favorite. Red Bull are the first challengers. Hopefully, we will be right back. We don’t just want to drive in this situation; We want to get closer to the top. “

“The biggest goal, first of all, is to settle down, find your way in the team and have fun. At this point, we are all very curious. Let’s see what it looks like when the car is on the track. “

Everyone is aiming for P3.

With Aston Martin this year, at least forty percent of the grid aims to be on the P3 spot. McLaren, which finished at P3 in 2020, aims to narrow the gap against Mercedes and Red Bull.

Meanwhile, Ferrari is mapping out its revival and failing the P3 position before it goes out for the title challenge in 2022. Alpine, a re-branded version of Renault, is also aiming for the P3, but would also be happy to compromise with the P4. .