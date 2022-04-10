Red Bull’s F1 reliability issues “unacceptable”

The world champion suffered his second DNF of the season at the Australian Grand Prix as his car ground with an unspecified problem on lap 39 in Melbourne.

The non-points finish, combined with another non-score in the inaugural Bahrain GP of the season, has left the Dutchman 46 points behind runaway championship leader Charles Leclerc after only three races.

talking to skyVerstappen said thoughts on the championship were already out of his mind, as the priority was at Red Bull on top of his problems.

“We’re already miles behind, so I don’t even want to think about a championship fight at the moment,” he explained. “I think it’s more important to finish the race.

“Today was again a bad day in general. Didn’t really have the pace, and just trying to manage my tyres…