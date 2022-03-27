Red colored One X One against Central North

Milton Alvarez (8)

In the first approach, the goalkeeper was converted. Very little to reprimand him in a play in which the entire Freedom Defense failed. The key to passing the round, No. 13, saved two penalties in the series.

Alex Vigo (3)

It was difficult for the winger to reach with danger on offense. The target is badly located. And his centers didn’t hurt. Best of East River? A volley shot which Haas deflected.

Sergio Barreto (4)

He went too far over the head and too far in the game of the Central Norte goal. Far from the level he knew how to show in 2021.

Juan Manuel Insourrald (2)

He was again in the picture of an opponent’s goal. Against Racing, Chacko made a mistake and the Independiente paid dearly: they slipped and Gonzalo Ríos put it. Lack of rhythm and out of time.

Lucas…