Red Devils 2022 World Cup Schedule Announced

Canada, Morocco and Croatia are the Red Devils’ opponents in the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This championship is starting from 21st November. Belgium springs into action two days later in Ahmed bin Ali.

November 23 – 1 pm: Morocco – Croatia (Al Bayt)

November 23 – 10 pm: Belgium – Canada (Ahmed bin Ali)

November 27 – 4 pm: Belgium – Morocco (Al Thumama)

November 27 – 7 pm: Croatia – Canada (Khalifa International)

December 1 – 6 pm: Croatia – Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali)

December 1 – 6 pm: Canada – Morocco (Al Thumama)

Also read: Red Devils against Canada, Morocco and Croatia in 2022 World Cup