Red g Murphy. Sligo GAA in mourning after the death of

The Sligo GAA community is in mourning following the death of Curry footballer Red Og Murphy.

The DCU student, who was named to the Sigerson Team of the Year earlier this month, returned from an AFL stint in North Melbourne at the end of 2019 after eight months with the club.

He has featured in all 12 league and championship games of Sligo in 2020 and 2021, scoring 1-15.

He opted out of Tony McEnty’s panel this year to focus on Club Action and his studies in Dublin.

The 21-year-old was studying to become a teacher, a past student of St. Attracta in Tubercery.