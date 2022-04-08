Red G Murphy’s funeral hears petition for young people to believe in best friends

A plea has been heard at the funeral of 21-year-old Sligo football star Red Og Murphy for youth in Ireland to believe in their best friend if they are suffering.

Red Og Murphy of Moylow, Curry, who was training to be an elementary school teacher, was found dead at his residence in Dublin last Friday.

Hundreds of people gathered at his local St. Patrick’s Church, where mourners thronged the surrounding heritage center and church grounds to bid a final farewell to the young man described as a “charismatic” student and “outstanding athlete”. .

Father Leo Henry said it was a…