Red heavy rain warning for Gisborne, Wairoa district

Cyclone Philly is set to make landfall in New Zealand today (Tuesday), bringing heavy rain, strong winds and strong winds.

Shortly before 11 a.m., MetService said a red heavy rain warning is now in effect for Wairoa District and Gisborne.

Bad weather is expected to hit the Gisborne area at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

The weather forecaster said, “People in these areas can expect dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Travel is likely to be disrupted by slippery and flood waters, some roads may be impassable to isolate communities , and there is also a possibility of power cuts.”

“In addition to significant rainfall, severe south to southwesterly winds are also forecast, which could damage trees, power lines and unsafe …