Red Hot Chili Peppers continue to grow with ‘Unlimited Love’: NPR

NPR’s Ari Shapiro talks with founding members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anthony Kiedis and Flea about her new album, Unlimited love.

Ari Shapiro, Host:

Anthony Kiedis and Flea have known each other since they were in high school.

(Soundbite of Red Hot Chili Peppers Song, “Sock My Kiss”)

SHAPIRO: Today, they are both in their late 50s. They have been friends over the decades, have won six Grammy Awards, have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And he got a star as the lead singer and bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Hollywood Boulevard.

Anthony Kiedis: In 1990, when we were rehearsing next to a dirty, greasy hamburger stand at Alive Rehearsal Studios (ph) in North Hollywood. And these young, shirtless boys…