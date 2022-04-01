Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Unlimited Love’ reunites the old gang: Review

When Anthony Kiedis told Variety about the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ unwritten, unwritten law, a “Where Anything Goes, Anything Is Welcome,” singer “Unlimited Love” (“Anything Goes”) was the quintessential maniac. Could talk about the glitch. “bit), and the return of guitarist-composer John Frusciante (the “anything is welcome” part) to the RHCP fold.

Most welcome when it comes to the Peppers’ sliding-scale-quality catalog, Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith, is almost exclusively solid, fancifully soaring melodies and one delivered by Frusciant’s impressive guitar work. Combination. Bringing back the Chili Peppers’ most accomplished producer, Rick Rubin, for the 17-song expansion of “Unlimited Love” is an extra exercise…