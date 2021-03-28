Red Raiders Defeat New Mexico for Ninth Straight Win – Texas Tech Red Raiders

LATEST

Red Raiders Defeat New Mexico for Ninth Straight Win

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – The No. 22 Texas Tech males’s tennis group weathered surprising adversity on their technique to a 4-2 defeat of the New Mexico Lobos.

New Mexico took the primary doubles match with Alex Maggs and Stepan Holis defeating Francisco Vittar and Isaac Arevalo 6-2. Dimitrios Azoidis and Ilgiz Valiev evened up the affair by knocking off Jake Trondson and Raul Dobai 7-5. The doubles level got here right down to court docket one, with the house tandem of Sergio Molina and Dominic West besting the thirty-first ranked group of Parker Wynn and Franco Ribero 7-6 (7-5).

Singles play noticed extra of the identical backwards and forwards between the 2 groups.  Azoidis struck first to even the scorecard by knocking off Serio Molina 6-1, 6-4.  The Lobos regained the lead when Raul Dobai did what no different opponent might do since February 6, and beat Valiev 6-3, 6-3.  Nonetheless, that might be the final time the Crimson Raiders would see defeat.  Wynn scored a a lot wanted level, taking down Dominic West 6-3, 6-0 on court docket one.  Vittar’s singles level from court docket 5 gave Tech the lead for good and allowed Arevalo’s three set defeat over Rafael Abdulsalam to be the match clincher for the Crimson Raiders.

Up subsequent:  Texas Tech begins a 5 match, Massive 12 Convention slate by touring to Norman to tackle the Sooners on Thursday, April 1.

Singles:
1. Parker Wynn (TTU21) def. Dominic West (NM) 6-3, 6-0
2. Raul Dobai (NM) def. Ilgiz Valiev (TTU21) 6-3, 6-3
3. Franco Ribero (TTU21) vs. Stepan Holis 7-6, 3-6, 5-4 unfinished
4. Dimitrios Azoidis (TTU21) def. Sergio Molina (NM) 6-1, 6-4
5. Isaac Arevalo (TTU21) def. Rafael Abdulsalam 6-7, 6-1, 6-2
6. Francisco Vitta (TTU21) def. Jake Trondson 7-5, 7-5

Doubles:
1. Sergio Molina/Dominic West (NM) def. Franco Ribero/Parker Wynn (TTU21) 7-6 (7-5)
2. Dimitrios Azoidis/Ilgiz Valiev (TTU21) def. Jake Trondson/Raul Dobai (NM) 7-5
3. Alex Maggs/Stepan Holis def. Isaac Arevalo/Francisco Vittar (TTU21) 6-2

