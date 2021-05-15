Red Raiders Fall to Sooners in Pool Play Friday – Texas Tech Red Raiders – TexasTech.com

Next Game: vs. Texas 5/15/2021 | 10:30 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY – Texas Tech (20-26) fell one game short of the Big 12 title game, falling 8-2 to No. 1 Oklahoma (44-2) on Friday night to close out pool play at the Big 12 Championship.



All of Oklahoma’s runs came via the long ball, the Sooners tallied six home runs in the game with two apiece from Kinzie Hansen and Lynnsie Elam and one each from Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings.



The Red Raiders tallied six hits from six different players, scoring two runs, one earned. Tech put its leadoff batter on base three times in the game, but only scored once after getting the lead runner aboard.



Erin Edmoundson got off to a strong start, retiring the first five batters she faced, before Elam hit a solo shot to left in the second inning to take the 1-0 lead.



The Red Raiders would answer to take the lead in the bottom of the inning sparked by a leadoff single from Arriana Villa . A groundout to first advanced Villa to second for Abbie Orrick who hit a high fly ball into the outfield that was dropped by the right fielder. Villa scored on the play and Orrick advanced to third. A perfectly placed squeeze bunt from Kennedy Crites scored Orrick and gave Tech the 2-1 lead after two.



The Red Raiders would hold the lead until the fourth when Oklahoma plated three for a 4-2 advantage. Hansen tied the game at two with a leadoff home run to right center. The Sooners took the went ahead on Elam’s second home run of the game, a two-run shot to left.



Oklahoma tacked on another run in the fifth with a solo home run from the nation’s home run leader, Alo. The Sooners threatened to bust things open, loading the bases with no outs, but Edmoundson worked out of the jam forcing a pop out in foul territory and striking out the next two batters to end the inning.



The Sooners added three more in the sixth courtesy of back-to-back home runs to increase their lead to 8-2. Both home runs came with two outs, the first off the bat of Hansen for her second of the game followed by Jennings’ 24th of the season. Edmoundson was replaced in the circle by Morgan Hornback , who threw one pitch to get the Red Raiders out of the inning down six.



The Red Raiders could not come up with a late rally, falling to the top-ranked Sooners for the fourth time this season.



Edmoundson (7-11) pitched 5.2 innings for the Red Raiders striking out seven and giving up eight runs on 11 hits, with a career-high six home runs allowed. Hornback pitched 1.1 innings in relief allowing one hit while walking one and striking out one.



Yvonne Whaley , Ellie Bailey , Peyton Blythe , Riley Love , Villa and Crites each tallied hits in the contest.



Giselle Jaurez (16-1) picked up the win for the Sooners, pitching 5.0 innings allowing five hits and two runs, one unearned, while striking out five. Nicole May came into the game in relief in the sixth and allowed just one hit while striking out four batters in two innings of work.



The Sooners advance to the Championship game to face No. 2 seed Oklahoma State on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN2.



Texas Tech will wrap up its season Saturday at 10:30 a.m. against Texas on OGE Energy Field.

