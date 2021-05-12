Red Raiders head to Norman for last road test – Viva The Matadors

Well folks, we’re beginning to wind down the regular season. Now that Texas Tech has had its first series cancelled due to COVID-19, the Red Raiders got some needed rest and can now focus on finishing out the season.

The first test for Tech, will be the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman this weekend.

Last week, Tech and OU played in a midweek game in Amarillo that had no implications in the Big 12 standings. Regardless, Tech made a statement and came out on top 14-4 in a game that saw homers from Jace Jung, Braxton Fulford, and two from Cole Stilwell. On the mound, the Red Raiders used seven pitchers in a platoon style game, with Chase Hampton picking up the win after throwing 72 pitches in four innings and giving up two runs on five hits.

Tech scored four in the first inning in that game and never looked back, as OU also used a platoon style technique with its pitching staff.

On a typical weekend, the Sooners throw Wyatt Olds on Friday, Jake Bennett on Saturday, and Braden Carmichael on Sunday. Olds has a 5.64 ERA over 60.2 innings with 75 strikeouts, while Bennett has a 6.99 ERA over 47.2 innings with 54 strikeouts, and Carmichael has a 3.88 ERA over 58 innings with 57 strikeouts. In his last outing, Carmichael took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against West Virginia before giving up a leadoff triple to break it up. Also, look for Jason Ruffcorn to possibly take over that Saturday spot, he has a 1.48 ERA over 37.2 innings so far this season.

OU has won its last two Big 12 series against Oklahoma State and West Virginia. Their hitters to know, or should I say main hitter is Tyler Hardman, who is a leading candidate for Big 12 player of the year. Hardman is hitting .387 with 13 doubles, 10 Home Runs, and 43 RBIs on the year. Others to watch are Connor McKenna and Tanner Treadaway.

The Red Raiders need to win at least two of these games and it would be better for the tournament resume if Tech can sweep this series. However, this OU team all but had Oklahoma State swept earlier in the year, and they also won a game in Austin this year. This team is not to be overlooked despite its Big 12 standing.

Expect the same rotation for the Red Raiders this weekend: Patrick Monteverde, Micah Dallas, Mason Montgomery in that order.

Game Times are as follows:

Friday- 6:30 p.m.

Saturday- 2:00 p.m.

Sunday- 2:00 p.m.

Friday and Sunday games are televised on soonersports.tv and Saturday’s contest is on Bally Sports Oklahoma. All three will be on the radio on TTSN.

