Red Raiders In 12th at Old Waverly Collegiate – Texas Tech Red Raiders

The No. 20 Texas Tech males’s golf staff is at 2-over-par going into the ultimate spherical of the Previous Waverly Collegiate Championship led by seniorwho’s at 2-under after the completion of Saturday’s spherical on the Previous Waverly Golf Membership.

The Crimson Raiders discover themselves in twelfth on the leaderboard with a 290-288 – 578 scorecard, whereas No. 9 Texas A&M leads the match at 17-under which is one stroke forward of No. 13 Georgia going into the ultimate spherical on Sunday morning. No. 22 Arkansas (14-under) and No. 21 Tennessee (13-under) are within the high 4 with No. 10 Vanderbilt and No. 25 LSU tied for fifth at 10-under.

Hogan is in 18th place individually at 2-under via 36 holes after capturing even-par in his second spherical. A senior from Cypress, Hogan shot a 2-under 70 within the first spherical on Friday and was at 2-under on the front-9 in his second spherical on Saturday after making 4 birdies and two pars. On the back-9 he would make three extra birdies for a seven-birdie spherical but additionally had 4 bogeys and a triple bogey. Hogan has birdied 12 of his first 36 holes on the match which is the second most going into the ultimate day.

Garrett Martin is at even-par for the match going into the ultimate spherical after capturing a 73 on Saturday. A sophomore from San Antonio, Martin opened the match on Friday with a 71 earlier than a 1-over spherical on Saturday that included three birdies but additionally 4 bogeys. Ludvig Aberg is at 2-over via two rounds with a 74-72 – 146 scorecard, whereas Beard Skogen turned within the low spherical for the staff on Saturday by capturing 1-under. Skogen is a 6-over for the match at 79-71 – 150 after a four-birdie spherical on the second day. Andy Lopez goes into the ultimate spherical at 10-over after capturing 75-79 – 154 via two rounds. Aberg, who’s at No. 4 within the World Newbie Golf Rating, has shot 7-under and 6-under, respectively within the last spherical of the final two tournaments.

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett leads the match at 9-under after posting 69-66 – 135 adopted by Spencer Cross (Tennessee) at 7-under after which a bunch of 5 who’re all at 6-under.

Texas Tech will proceed its spring schedule with its last in-state match with a visit to School Station from April September 11 on the Aggie Invitational which might be performed at The Traditions Golf Membership. The ultimate spring match is on the Thunderbird Collegiate (April 16-17) in Phoenix, Arizona which leads into the Large 12 Championship from April 26-28 at Prairie Dunes Golf Membership in Hutchinson, Kansas.