Red Raiders Look to Continue Success at Bruzzy Challenge – Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Tech ladies’s golf crew will look to proceed its latest success Sunday on the Bruzzy Invitational hosted by North Texas on the Lantana Golf Membership, which is positioned simply south of Denton within the DFW metroplex.

As a crew, Tech is coming off back-to-back crew titles for the primary time for the reason that 2011 spring season when the Purple Raiders received the Mountainview Collegiate adopted by the Knights and Pirates Invitational. Tech now has 15 crew titles below head coach JoJo Robertson , who’s in her twelfth season main this system.

The Purple Raiders have competed within the Bruzzy Problem as soon as beforehand in the course of the 2019 spring slate, ending in third place as a crew, whereas Sofia Garcia notched a 3rd place particular person end at 6-under-par. Tech was scheduled to return to the match final spring earlier than the 2019-20 season was reduce brief because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tech can be with out Garcia all through the match because the junior can be touring for the Augusta Nationwide Ladies’s Newbie, which is slated to start Thursday. Garcia, coming off consecutive top-five finishes, leads the Purple Raiders with a 72.2 stroke common over 26 rounds this season.

The 2-day, 54-hole occasion can have a brand new host course this yr within the Lantana Golf Membership, a par-72, 6,421-yard course that has been the location to many novice tournaments up to now. The match will characteristic a pair of 8:30 a.m. shotgun begins with 36 holes to be performed Sunday adopted by a closing 18 on Monday.

The Purple Raiders, as much as No. 30 within the newest Golfstat rankings, would be the fifth-highest ranked program in a stout 16-team discipline that additionally contains No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 17 Houston, No. 21 Texas and No. 29 Iowa State.

Dwell protection can be obtainable all through the Bruzzy Problem through Golfstat.com.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Dates: March 28-29

Format: Stroke play, 54 holes; 36 holes Sunday, 18 holes Monday

Tee Occasions: 8:30 a.m. (CT) shotgun begin (Solar.- Mon.)

Web site: Lantana Golf Membership (Lantana, Texas)

Host Faculty: North Texas

Course par and yardage: Par 72, 6,421 yards

Event Subject (Golfstat Rating): North Texas (38), TCU (42), SMU, Oklahoma (33), Texas (21), Oklahoma State (7), Houston (17), UTSA, Kansas State, Tulane, Missouri, Iowa State (29), Colorado, Miami (16), San Diego State, Texas Tech (30).