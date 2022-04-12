Red Severe Weather Alert: What is it, and why is MetService using it so much?

In 2019 MetService introduced a new color coded severe weather warning system – orange for bad weather and red for worst weather. Its red warning is the sixth of its kind for the east coast and the fifth in less than a year. Why is NZ seeing so much red? Chris Hyde reports.

More than a meter of rain. Farmers running away as soon as the water wall descended. Property destroyed, livelihoods ruined, and potential lives lost.

The red severe weather warning in Aotearoa is no joke. And they are starting to come off quite thick and fast.

A red severe weather warning for rain from former Tropical Cyclone Philly over the East Coast and northern Hawke’s Bay through late Tuesday and Wednesday, the sixth time MetServices has decided to issue another fifth in 11 months.