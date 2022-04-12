Red Sox vs Tigers Odds, Line, Prediction: 2022 MLB Picks, April 12 Best Bets From Proven Computer Models

The Boston Red Sox are trying to put their bats forward in the middle of a three-match series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. Boston recorded only four hits in Monday’s opener and dropped a 3-1 decision, its third loss in four games to start the 2022 MLB season. The Tigers equaled their record 2-2 behind a two-run homer in the eighth inning by Xavier Baez, who signed a six-year, $140 million contract in December after splitting last season between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets. Signed. Two-time American League MVP Miguel Cabrera scored two hits for Detroit, leaving him nine shy of 3,000 for the rest of his career.

The first pitch from Comerica Park is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Boston is a -125 favorite…