Red will resemble Shenbagam: Red

Roja Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Sun tv fame Roja serial never fails to entertain its audience since the first first episode is now gearing up for further drama. Earlier we saw that Roja stopped the rituals . Viewers will see that Roja will Resemble Shenbagam

In Today’s episode we see; Manickam is chanting mantras. Raja feels nervous and dislikes it all. Roja pleads with Manickam to stop all rituals reasoning Shenbagam is alive. She informs to him that Shenbagam may alive somewhere else she believes it. Yesterday she came to her dream. Arjun too supports Roja there. kalpana says to him that Amuthanayaki says the same to her. Anu interrupts them and complaints that they are stopping them to do the rituals. Manickam listens to Anu and tries to do the rituals but Roja pushes it away. Manickam raises his hand to slap her but Arjun stops him and raises his hand to slap him. Annapoorna lashes out at Roja and Arjun. Roja says to her that she believes that Shenbagam is alive. Anu tries to create a scene there. But Sakshi calls her so she go to pick it not even heed to her father words. Sakshi alerts Anu with police move. Arjun hears their conversation. Manickam leaves from there in anger. Aswin and Arjun tries to console Roja.

In the upcoming episode viewers will see; Manickam will visit his wife house. Annapoorna family will come to hall. Arjun will call Roja to come down. She will come down wearing Shenbagam Sarie. Roja will resemble Shenbagam to all. Manickam will shout as Shenbagam and rushes towards Roja. Anu will shock to see it. Annapoorna will hold Roja hand and mention that her daughter Shenbagam is back. Kalpana and Arjun will shock to see it.

What will happen next? Will Annapoorna realize that Roja is her real grand daughter? Will Arjun prove Anu is a criminal?

