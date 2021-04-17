Reddit! Ben Askren vs Jake Paul Live Free Fight Stream, Where to Watch? – Film TMT

Yolla Large Combat!!Ben Askren vs Jake Paul Reside stream: Free Watch Boxing Combat PPV OnlineTriller has introduced the total lineup for its April 17 boxing occasion headlined by Jake Paul at Ben Askren.

Along with the beforehand introduced bouts that embody the heavily-hyped essential occasion between YouTube star Jake Paul and former MMA champion Ben Askren,

and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir making his professional boxing Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul debut in opposition to veteran Steve Cunningham, a number of different matches that includes skilled boxers had been formally added to spherical out the cardboard.

Introduced Friday, Junior Younan (15-0-1, 10 KOs) fights Jeyson Minda (14-4-1, 8 KOs) in an excellent middleweight bout, Lorenzo Simpson (9-0, 5 KOs) fights Francisco Torres (16-3-1) in a middleweight bout, and Quinton Randall (7-0, 2 KOs) fights William Jackson (13-2-2, 2 KOs) in a welterweight bout.

The entire boxing bouts will probably be contested over eight rounds, aside from Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul, which is a 10-round bout, and a star boxing match between entrepreneur and former professional boxer Joe Fournier and Colombian reggaeton star “Reykon,” which will probably be six rounds.

Who’s Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is the brother of Logan Paul. Each are YouTuber on-line personalities with sizeable followings throughout nearly each social media platform. They initially gained reputation on the now-defunct video platform Vine and Jake Paul starred in Bizaardvark, a present on the Disney Channel.

As of late each Paul brothers have develop into well-known for — bizarrely — boxing. Logan Paul boxed fellow YouTuber KSI to a attract a ludicrously high-profile beginner boxing match in August 2018. Jake Paul fought KSI’s brother Deji Olatunji on the undercard.

After the bout Jake Paul continued boxing and has fought professionally twice, most just lately defeating former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s latest comeback in opposition to Roy Jones Jr.

Since that contest, Jake Paul has been going forwards and backwards with a number of MMA fighters, together with Conor McGregor and his coaching companion Dillon Danis, however in the end he’s arrange a boxing match in opposition to retired UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Who’s Ben Askren?

Paul vs. Askren might be most well-known for being violently KO’d by UFC celebrity Jorge Masvidal in 5 seconds, however earlier than that, he was an undefeated fighter and regarded among the many only wrestlers in MMA.

After an extremely profitable beginner wrestling profession, Askren grew to become a world champion in two organizations, Bellator and One FC.

He made a UFC run on the finish of his profession, however by then was carrying various power long-term accidents. He in the end retired because of these accidents.

Who’s the betting favourite?

Oddsmakers have Paul listed as -225 higher favourite with Askren at +175.

This makes excellent sense. Whereas this struggle is an unknown amount, Askren was by no means thought of a very good striker in MMA. His entire sport was arrange round his grinding wrestling and brutal floor and pound strike.

When the struggle stays to face, Askren tends to look sluggish and restricted. Jake Paul, while inexperienced, has extra skilled boxing expertise than Askren and hasn’t misplaced a boxing match but.

That being stated, Askren is a former skilled fighter with a 19-2 document and wins in opposition to world-class competitors. Jake Paul is 2-0 in opposition to much less skilled opposition.

How do I watch?

That one is fairly simple. You should buy the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV occasion on Triller Combat Membership for US$49.99.

When does the struggle happen?

In line with the Triller web page, the principle occasion will begin round 9 pm EDT on April 17. That’s 6 pm PDT .

Viewers within the UK must keep up until 2 a.m. on April 18 to look at the struggle. If you happen to’re tuning in from Australia, the struggle takes place at 11 a.m. on April 18.

Press convention

Triller held a Conor McGregor-esque press convention over the weekend, permitting Jake Paul and Ben Askren to go at one another. At one level Paul performed a message from Jorge Masvidal for Askren.

It ended up in a comical staredown the place Ben Askren form of casually palmed Paul’s face and Paul responded by throwing the weirdest pulled punch I’ve ever seen.

Stable preview for the way this struggle goes to play out? Probably.

Who else is on the struggle card? The complete struggle card is as follows… Jake Paul Vs. Ben Askren Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkac Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir Joe Fournier vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda Lorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco Torres Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson

Outdoors of boxing, the Paul vs Askren Reside occasion is anticipated to function a number of performances by professional A-listers.

Justin Bieber, Diplo, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, and Main Lazer are all anticipated to carry out. Mt. Westmore, a brand new rap group options — get this — Snoop Dogg, Ice Dice, E-40, and Too $hort are additionally scheduled to seem.

Bizarrely, Pete Davidson has been added to the commentary staff. In the course of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. — struggle Triller’s final massive PPV occasion — Snoop Dogg’s commentary went a bit bit viral. Appears like Triller goes for a similar vibe with this PPV.

Celebrities additionally confirmed to attend embody supermodel Taylor Hill, Mario Lopez, and TikTok superstars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio.

Remaining Phrase

The primary press convention for Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren is ready to air reside. On April 17, Paul and Askren will collide in a boxing match

Will skilled MMA fighter Ben Askren knock web persona Jake Paul into the subsequent decade? You’ll discover out on April 17