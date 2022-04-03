Reddit ‘down’ as users report app not loading and 503 page as platform checks ‘increased error rate’

REDDIT users are reporting that the app is not loading, saying they are receiving 503 pages.

The site says it is “currently investigating the increased error rate.”

1 Thousands of users have posted Reddit . Outage has been reported on credit: getty

As of 9:09am ET, the site shared an update: “We have identified the cause and engineers are implementing a solution.”

According to the downdetector, at least 51,480 power outages have been reported in the last one hour.

Several disappointed users took to Twitter to see if others were experiencing similar outages.

“So reddit is rn down right? It’s just my s**t McDonald’s not wifi internet?” A Twitter user wrote.

“Checking here to confirm the worst – reddit is down!!,” said someone else.

“Reddit is down. Shocker,” tweeted another.

“Reddit is down and I’m not sure what to do…