Reddit NBA Stream: How to Watch All-Star Game without R / nbastreams Game

Reddit NBA Stream was the first reliable way to watch All-Star Weekend. Now that it has been banned, what are the best options?

After some concerns about the incident, the All-Star Game is back for its 70th edition tonight. Team LeBron will take on Team Durant (although KD himself is injured) and the game will follow the same format as last year.

It added intensity that had been missing for many years, given the opportunity to donate and a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

However, COVID-19 has not made its mark on the All-Star Game. For safety reasons, the Skill Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, and All-Star will all take place for the first time in one night.

Tonight is the program with live action from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

5 pm: Coverage begins

6:30 pm ET: skills challenge and 3-point competition

8pm ET: All-Star Game

Halftime: Sting Contest

The event will be broadcast on TNT. However, if you do not have a cable, you may be worried about missing the action. Read on to find out why r / nbastreams was banned and what the best options are.

Also read: “We are not going to change the NBA logo to Kobe Bryant”: Adam Silver says there is no ongoing discussion about changing the NBA logo to the Lakers legend

Why were the Reddit NBA streams banned?

The R / nbastreams subreddit was one of the most valuable resources for basketball fans around the world. The links, which were reliable for the most part, were posted for every single NBA game.

Fans were also spoiled, seeing that they could watch every single game, draft and in high definition. And the best thing about all this was that the streams were completely independent.

No payment, no account, just some links here and there with pop-ups. However, the free ride ended when Reddit banned Page at the beginning of last season. So, why did Reddit ban one of their most popular pages?

The short answer to this question is that the sub-group was technically illegal. If you watch other games, you probably weren’t surprised to see Reddit making that decision. Prior to the ban, the page was taken down for the Football, Cricket and MMA streams.

Later, subredits were given a similar treatment for NFL and MLB streams. The basic problem is that posting free links is a clear case of copyright infringement and leagues were starting to take notice.

Clearly, free streams cause a loss of revenue for leagues and broadcasters hence the need to take action. Interestingly, Reddit was never forced to ban subordination but instead chose to do so according to its own repeat infringement policy.

The policy reads:

Our policy is to close the accounts of users under appropriate circumstances who have been repeatedly accused of copyright infringement. Sometimes a breach breach problem is limited to one user and we simply close that user’s account. Other times, the problem permeates an entire subredit community and we discontinue the subredit.

How to Stream All-Star Weekend for Free?

If you can’t be around TV tonight, you can stream the event on Watch TNT or their mobile app. However, you will already need a cable subscription for this.

A more viable solution for cord cutters would be to watch the game on YouTube TV, Live TV with Hulu, AT&T TV Now, Fubo TV or Sling TV. If you are already subscribed, well and good, but even if you are not, all these platforms offer free trials.

Now may be the right time to take your free month.

Planning for the second part of the season: What’s the best way to stream NBA games?

Unfortunately, there are currently not completely free and legal ways to watch the NBA. The owners of the Reddit NBA stream page are clearly not hidden, returning to NBA commissioner Adam Silver with a page ironically called jr / adamsilverfanpage.

This time, the people running the page have been more careful so as not to violate any of Reddit’s rules. Regardless, it is highly recommended that you choose from the following payment options to get your NBA fix.

In addition to the long NBA season, the games are broadcast on ESPN, TNT, ABC, NBA TV and RSN (Regional Network Network). Therefore, it is difficult to find a single streaming service that can meet all your needs, given the diversity of broadcasting rights.

Many platforms including YouTube YouTube, fuboTV, Vidgo, Hulu + Live Sports, AT & T, and Sling TV offer their own unique packages.

The best thing you can see in each streaming service is what they offer and at what price, especially looking for the game in your local market.

Another viewing option is the league’s official streaming service: League Pass. Technically, this is the only way to watch every single game live and on-demand.

But there is a catch. Only international customers will have access to each game. Due to blackout regulations in the states, fans living in the US can only watch out-of-market games live.

Additionally, you cannot watch national television games live either, which unfortunately includes playoffs. Therefore, the service is of great use for hardcore fans, but it is especially valuable for fans who do not live in the market where their favorite team plays.

