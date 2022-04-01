Reddit relaunches its r/place April Fools’ artwork that anyone can add

Reddit is bringing back its collaborative artwork r/place for April Fools’ Day.

The board, which was first launched in 2017, is a large grid where a million Redditors have placed nearly 16 million tiles on a blank communal canvas. Eventually, it created a collective Collective Digital Art Piece,

The original version was created by a team including Josh Wardle, who would go on to find the even more viral Wardle online game. Mr Wardle also made the infamous buttonWhich was a social experiment to see if a huge user base could wait a minute without clicking a meaningless button.

To participate in the task, redditors can tap or click on the new widget icon with the letter “P” at the top of the home feed, or open your community drawer in your app and tap on it.

