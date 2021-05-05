Reddit Spoiler Release date and times revealed

Kurulus Osman is a highly popular Turkish series, made by ATV as the sequel to Dirilus: Ertugrul (Netflix). This series focused on Osman I, he was the very famous ruler of the Ottoman Empire, so we can say that Kurulus Osnam is based on the wise ruler.

Kurulus usman season 2 episode 30 in urdu

If we talk about the season then it got a lot of love from the audience and it was highly appreciated by the audience, so the makers of the series gave some space in their mind and think to bring the season 2. While it will be exciting and good news from the audience. . Season 1 was aired in 2019 and season 2 is to be released in October 2020. The current rating of the series is at 7.5 / 10 on IMDB and is watched by enthusiasts worldwide.

Thus the rating of the series is already clear as to how it will be to be nurtured by the audience. So, don’t forget to enjoy it.

Kurulus Osman Season 2 Episke 30: Relays Time: –

Kurulus Osman season 2 episode 30 is set to hit the streams on Wednesday 5 May 2021. While for some zones it is scheduled to be released on 6 May 2021.

Kurulus Osman Season 2 Episade 30: Relays Date: –

Kurulus Osman Season 2 Episode 30 will be released online from 4-5 pm PDT on 5 May 2021, Wednesday.

While this episode is about to be released all over the world and they can enjoy it with English subtitles.

Air timing of series according to different time zones: –

Foundation OSMAN Season 2 EPISODE 30: Pakistan Time: – The internet drama is expected to be broadcast between 4–5 am BST on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Foundation OSMAN Season 2 EPISODE 30: Time of India: – The Internet drama is expected to be aired between 5:30 am IST on Thursday, 6 May 2021.

Foundation OSMAN Season 2 EPISODE 30: Australia Time: – The Internet drama is expected to be broadcast between 8:30 – 9:30 AM ACDT on Thursday, 6 May 2021.

Foundation OSMAN Season 2 EPISODE 30: British Time: – TShe is expected to air at 12:30 AM BST on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the central time of the Internet drama.

Foundation OSMAN Season 2 EPISODE 30: Central Time: – The Internet drama is expected to be aired on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 between 6-7 pm CDT.

KURUSH OSMAN SEASON 2 EPISODE 30: Eastern Time: – The Internet drama is expected to be aired between 7-8 pm CDT on Wednesday, 5 May 2021.

