Reddit Spoiler Release date and times revealed!

Kurulus Osman a highly popular Turkish series, which has been produced by ATV being a sequel of Dirilus: Ertugrul (Netflix). The series focused on Osman I, he was the very renowned ruler of the Ottoman Empire, hence we can say that the Kurulus Osnamn is based on the wise ruler.

Kurulus Osman season 2 Episode 30 In Urdu

If we talk about season one it was gained so much love from the audience and was highly appreciated by the viewers hence the makers of the series gave some space in their minds and think to fetch season 2. While it will be exciting and good news for the viewers. Season 1 was aired in 2019 and season 2 is set to be released in October 2020. The current ratings of the series are at 7.5/10 on IMDB and are watched by enthusiasts worldwide.

Thus the ratings of the series are already clear that how it will ging to be cherished by the viewers. So, you must not forget to enjoy it.

Kurulus Osman Season 2 Episcde 30: Relaese Time: –

Kurulus Osman season 2 Episode 30 is ready to strike the streams on Wednesday, 5th May 2021. While for a few of the zones it will going to be released on 6th May 2021.

Kurulus Osman Season 2 Episcde 30: Relaese Date: –

Kurulus Osman Season 2 Episode 30 is scheduled to be released online from 4-5 PM PDT on 5th May 2021, Wednesday.

Whereas the episode will going to be released all over the world and they can enjoy it along with English subtitles.

Air timings of the series as per the different time zones:-

FOUNDATION OSMAN Season 2 EPISODE 30: Pakistan Time: – The central timings of internet drama are expected to be air between 4-5 AM BST on Thursday, 6th May 2021.

FOUNDATION OSMAN Season 2 EPISODE 30: India Time: – The central timings of internet drama are expected to be air between 5:30 AM IST on Thursday, 6th May 2021.

FOUNDATION OSMAN Season 2 EPISODE 30: Australia Time: – The central timings of internet drama are expected to be air between 8:30 – 9:30 AM ACDT on Thursday, 6th May 2021.

FOUNDATION OSMAN Season 2 EPISODE 30: British Time: – The central timings of internet drama are expected to be air between 12-1 AM BST on Thursday, 6th May 2021.

FOUNDATION OSMAN Season 2 EPISODE 30: CENTRAL TIME: – The central timings of internet drama are expected to be air between 6-7 PM CDT on Wednesday, 5th May 2021.

KURULUS OSMAN Season 2 EPISODE 30: Eastern Time:- The central timings of internet drama are expected to be air between 7-8 PM CDT on Wednesday, 5th May 2021.

Let us inform you that there might be changes in the timings later and we will keep updated, so stay tuned to us by bookmarking our site.