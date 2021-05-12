Reddit Spoilers Release Date, Time, Story Explained

Many of the people have been wondering about the release date and time of the Solo Leveling Chapter 151 which is going to be released online and we are with all of the data that you require and are going to breakdown how the premiere is going to happen so here are the details-

Solo Leveling Chapter 151 Release Date

This all became a thing when the Solo Leveling topped the charts as it became the most-read anime manga and now the fans are demanding that they want this manga to be animated and released on an OTT platform as the Manga is has blown people’s mind away and they are now demanding an animated series for the same.

But it seems like that the manga is going to be adapted for a game and some Tv drama which has really shocked the fans so the fans have mixed feelings about this as a fantastic manga deserves an anime series but the path that has been chosen for this manga can turn out to be a bad decision.

When Will It Be Released

Solo leveling Chapter 151 is probably going to release on Wednesday on May 12th and if not then probably on Thursday on May 13th which is also going to depend on your current location.

The date that we are providing you with is not the confirmed date as there has been no official statement by the makers about the release date so there could be some changes and also the lack of information that there is for the manga throws light on another break for the series as there could be that it is going to take some time for it to release.

During the time of writing, the show is being expected to release at midnight according to the Korean standard time and the fans that are going to be watching with English subtitles can hope that they will be getting to watch the show-

British time: 4-6 PM

Eastern time: 12-2 PM

Pacific time: 9-11 AM

Central time: 12-2 PM

If you talk about the spoilers then at this point in time we can assure you that there are no spoilers roaming around the internet and our expectancy with the spoilers is that they will probably get released just a few hours before the series will be launching.

We will keep you updated about the show if something important comes up regarding the manga as we are here for you guys with all of the important news so stay s=tuned for more important details.