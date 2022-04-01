Reddit’s New Logo Because It Brings Back the 2017 R/Place on April Fool’s Day

Global brands use April Fools’ Day for marketing opportunities, and many try to come up with creative and fun ways to celebrate it. Reddit is nothing new for this. If you’re a Reddit user, you might be wondering why your logo appears pixelated. Well, r/place is back!

Choose your coordinate and contribute to the canvas. r/place is back. https://t.co/kY5sIRz4Ip pic.twitter.com/L9pgzgTVx2 — reddit (@Reddit) 1 April 2022

First of all, Reddit wishes you a Happy April Fools’ Day! But wait, this is no joke. Reddit changed its usual solid design to a pixelated version. Let’s know everything about this new logo.

What’s up with r/place?

Don’t worry, you haven’t dropped the new logo. The new pixelated version of the Reddit log will be visible by April 5, midnight ET. So what is going on…