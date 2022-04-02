Reddit’s r/Place art experiment has already turned into beautiful chaos

of reddit r/place project Five years after the original experiment in 2017, it’s back to April Fools’ Day. in which “More than a million Redditors put up about 16 million tiles on a blank communal digital canvas.” Like other Reddit projects, like ___, the original was created by Josh Wardle of Wordley fame, who wrote the original. place announcementthat “individually you can make something. Together you can make something else.”

This morning, when the project started, all pixels in the project were white and as of midnight ET on April 5th, redditors can add a single pixel to a 1000 x 1000 grid. Each account can only change one pixel every five minutes so that no one person can dominate. Right off the bat, alliances were formed. For some reason, r/Place activates…