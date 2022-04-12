Redknapp points to potential ‘big problem’ in Liverpool title tilt

Jamie Redknapp thinks Tottenham can provide Liverpool with their biggest headache in their efforts to beat Manchester City in the Premier League title.

Jurgen plays for Manchester United, Everton, Tottenham and Wolves at Anfield for Klopp and has faced tours of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Southampton in his last seven Premier League fixtures.

2-2 draw against Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday Going straight home from Liverpool did nothing to decide the title with the Nationals one point ahead.

Liverpool Robbery, Man United Sh*t, Excuse 365 and…

Of all the matches remaining, Redknapp thinks the Reds may find a clash with Tottenham as their most important test.

Redknapp told daily mail: “I think it’s impossible to call this title race. I…