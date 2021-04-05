Redmi 20X Price Launch Date In China Full Features Specs Comparison & Variants

The most popular and tremendous smartphone manufacturing company Redmi has planning to launch its brand new smartphone with the name of Redmi 20X and this smartphone comes to the headlines after the huge success of Redmi 10X 5G in the Chinese market in May in the last year. The poster of the smartphone is shared by the tipster on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo where it shows the price of the smartphone along with the specifications and configuration. Also, there is colour options for the smartphone and carries the same design as the Redmi Note 10 series. It is clear that the new Redmi 20X is the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G which was launched in the month of March.
Redmi 20X Price
According to the poster of the smartphone which was shared on Weibo by the alias Join in the Emperor clearly shows that the new smartphone is Redmi 20X with a storage configuration of 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is expected that the price of this smartphone will be around Rs. 11,200 and it comes with the colour options of blue, green, and silver colours options.
The phone comes with the supports of a 5G network with a refresh rate of 90Hz with a camera of 48-megapixel and the triple camera setup for the phone and the design for the upcoming smartphone is clearly looks that the Redmi Note 10 5G. The tipster named Mi Update Philippines shared the information about the smartphone on their official Twitter handle that the Redmi Note 10 5G photo gets photoshopped and posted on the Twitter handle.
Redmi 20X Specifications
The specifications and features of the smartphone are still not revealed by the company but it is expected that the upcoming smartphone is the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G and it comes with a screen size of a 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and comes with the processor of MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The smartphone will come with the camera of 48-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 2-megapixel macro camera along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor while at the front side of the smartphone there is an 8-megapixel sensor that is suitable for capturing selfies and videos. The smartphone comes with a battery pack of 5,000mAh which carries the support of 18W fast charging and it supports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for preventing the smartphone from unknown users. Stay tuned with us.