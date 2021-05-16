ENTERTAINMENT

Redmi Note 10 Pro price drop, available for sale in next 24 hours

The Redmi Note 10 series was launched in the country earlier this year, the company has also included three new budget phones in this series. At the time of launch, this handset was available for purchase through flash cell. But now the company has made Redmi Note 10 Pro available in the open cell. The company has also cut the price of the phone.

According to the company, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is available for purchase in the open cell in the country. That is, if you have not been able to buy this popular handset in a flash cell yet, then now is a good chance. You can buy this phone anytime and you will not have to wait for the cell. Apart from this, the price of Redmi Note 10 Pro has been cut by 2 thousand rupees.


The Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphone is available to buy in the open cell in the country. The company has cut the price of all the three variants by Rs. 2 thousand. The smartphone’s 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs 15,999, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant for Rs 18,999 while 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs 16,999. It is worth noting that the Chinese company recently launched the Redmi Note 10S around the same price.

