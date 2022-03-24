redmi: Redmi 10 goes on sale today for the first time in India: Price, offers and other details

sub-brand of Xiaomi redmi recently expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the new redmi 10 smart Fone. The budget smartphone with Waterdrop Notch display is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today (March 24) at 12 noon. The Redmi 10 smartphone packs a quad-rear camera setup and packs a 6000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The handset also packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor that is supported with up to 6GB of RAM.

Redmi 10 Price, Offers and Availability

The Redmi 10 handset comes in three different color options – Caribbean Green,…