Reds at Braves, Game 1: Preview, Lineup, Pitching Matchup

Okay, it took us a little longer than we expected or wanted to get here, but it’s finally Opening Day. The season is starting a bit later with a slightly different schedule due to owners keeping players out for months. Most notably for us Reds fans, this is only the third time since 1890 that the Reds have started the season on the road. That being said, it is baseball that brings us here so baseball is what we will see.

For all of us, this season also starts with sour and sweet things. Despite finishing 2021 above 500 and coming into the NL Central Division in 2022, which is much weaker than anyone, the Owners decided that saving was more important than fielding a competitive team. Wade for nothing more than a bag of balls to let Miley and Sonny Gray go and…