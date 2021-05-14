Reema Thanks Vivaan Written Update







Sasural Simar Ka 2 will bring some more drama in the latest episode. Tonight you will watch, Choti Simar crying and she takes off her earrings, she reminds his entire words and starts crying because of Aarav’s behavior. She got ready to get his attention hence she was stalking him, she thought that he will treat her the way he never treated any girl before. She gets so annoyed, she goes and opens her daily diary and starts writing about the day, in the diary she also mentions that she never experienced love but if love had a face then it must look like him.

She keeps thinking about Aarav, however, he is upset and tries to take his anger out somehow on the punching bag, suddenly Simar comes there and asks him what happened to him why he is this much angry. Aarav there stops himself for a while and replies that everything is fine and requests her to leave him alone. She again asks him is he really not angry or frustrated, Aarav looks at her.

In the next scene, Reema gets ready for the shoot, She sees Devesh and starts putting taunts on him. She gets the pending amount and throws all money towards his face. On this Devesh gets angry because this hits his ego so he calls the producer to switch Reema from the assignment, but as the producer is Vivaan he admonishes Devesh and throws him out. When Reema gets to know about this she gets happy and starts making fun of him, there Devesh gets angry at him and leaves thinking that he will see her. Vivaan gazes at Reema.

There Chitra tells Giriraj about Aarav & Simar but he acquaints her that tomorrow Gupta and his family coming to see Aarav for their daughter. Giriraj also says her to get some ideas from her clever mind because he wants Aarav to get married to Gupta’s daughter at any cost because they are one of the richest families in the entire Agra.

Meantime Vivaan drops Reema at her place where she thanks him as he helped her to make her dreams come true, she hugs him and kisses his hand. She goes home Simar tells her about all circumstances that she had met with, after listing to Simar she thinks to call Aarav and scold him for his behavior. Well, the episode ends with a more dramatic and shocking twist but for that stay tuned with us, and don’t forget to watch it tonight on Colors TV.