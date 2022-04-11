Reeves and Monk lead the Lakers to victory over the Nuggets

Denver, Colo. (AP) — Malik Monk had a career-high 41 points and Austin Reeves posted a career-high 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, helping the Los Angeles Lakers win a 146-141 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, the Big Stars. Season finale without.

Three MVP winners and five All-Star gamers sat in a game with little relevance. The Lakers crashed out of the play-in tournament on Tuesday and the Nuggets made it to the playoffs on Thursday. Denver is sixth in the Western Conference and will face Golden State in the first round.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone made four of his five starts, including…