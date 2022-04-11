Reeves and Monk lead the Lakers to victory over the Nuggets

Malik Monk had a career-high 41 points and Austin Reeves posted a career-high of 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 146–141 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, the biggest of all. The season finale was without the stars.

Three MVP winners and five All-Star gamers sat in a game with little relevance. The Lakers crashed out of the play-in tournament on Tuesday and the Nuggets made it to the playoffs on Thursday. Denver is sixth in the Western Conference and will face Golden State in the first round.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone made four of his five starts, including…