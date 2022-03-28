Referendum in Uruguay: Live Results | The election makes a referendum on the economic future of Louis Lacalle Pous.

Voting circuits were opened at 8 am on Sunday so that 2,684,131 people could take decisions in the elections. Uruguay on offer of repeal or retain 135 articles law of immediate consideration (LUC) Approved in July 2020. About sixteen hours later, with 90 percent of the tables counted, the continuation of the key rules for the executive was enforced.

The difference is small: “No” for Repeal collects—with tables counting over 95%—1,058,089 votes, while Yes receives 1,010,423 ballots. The difference between the two is less than two digits. In this sense, hours ago, ncUser Usina de Percepción Ciudadan said there was atechnical tie” in the vote.

The law has 476 articles and is a summary of…