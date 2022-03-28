Regan Gascoigne admits he’s only slept ‘an hour’ since being crowned Dancing on Ice winner

She has been crowned the winner of this year’s Dancing on Ice.

And 26-year-old Regan Gascoigne certainly had his fair share of celebrations as he made an appearance on Monday with his dance partner Karina Manta on This Morning.

The skating champion, playing in a husky voice, discussed his “incredible experience” and admitted that he had only slept “an hour” since his big win.

Join presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the couch, Regan confesses: ‘We’re both totally ready to crash now.’

Regan admitted that he never thought he would win the competition because he was drenched…